Stacks Hits One Day Volume of $20.31 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $20.31 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stacks has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00036244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.63 or 0.01055473 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,790,785 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

