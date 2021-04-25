Staker Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Staker coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Staker has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. Staker has a market cap of $10,101.21 and approximately $24.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Staker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00064371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.65 or 0.00684135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,846.12 or 0.07769813 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Staker is staker.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.