Stakinglab (LABX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,239.78

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Stakinglab has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $2,239.78 and approximately $11.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003851 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002391 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

