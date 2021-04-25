Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.