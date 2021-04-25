Standard Tokenization Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $8.64 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0762 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.15 million and $8.64 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

