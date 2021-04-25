Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Tops $0.0760 on Major Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.91 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0760 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00064667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00093404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00676943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.28 or 0.08018590 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

