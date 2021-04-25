Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.4% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.08. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

