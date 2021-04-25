Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

