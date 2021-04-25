Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 130,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $117.56 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

