Starname Hits Market Cap of $5.57 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0581 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $286,063.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00064029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00061291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00094113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.92 or 0.00701512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.81 or 0.07806588 BTC.

About Starname

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars.

