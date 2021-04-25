State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 1,523 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,880.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $726.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $697.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $764.05. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.42 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 248.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

