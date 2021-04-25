State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 15,930 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $22,356,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,588 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $17,005,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 610,351 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.03 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

