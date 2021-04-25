State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 216.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $201,903. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

