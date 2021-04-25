State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.03 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 129.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 128.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after buying an additional 984,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

In related news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

