State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.05 Million Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 1,000.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $288.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.70.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on UI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

