State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,085,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 544,924 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,230,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 391,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $198,691.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.