State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,722,000 after buying an additional 272,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,011,000 after buying an additional 213,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,419,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 86,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

In other The Michaels Companies news, CAO Jim Sullivan sold 11,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $251,156.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,074.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.