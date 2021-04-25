State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIN opened at $91.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

