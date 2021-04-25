State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,030 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,689,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 715.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $40.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.