State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,040 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAC opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.41 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

