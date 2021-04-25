State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Alamo Group worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $159.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. Analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.