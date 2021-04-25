State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of PGT Innovations worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,551,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after buying an additional 81,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,402,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 130,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,090,000 after buying an additional 360,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $858,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.