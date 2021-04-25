State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $22,168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

