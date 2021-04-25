Status Achieves Market Capitalization of $438.57 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Status has a total market capitalization of $438.57 million and approximately $48.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00093686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.80 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.44 or 0.07623396 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

