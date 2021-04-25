Stealth (XST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,352.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $7.01 million and $9,352.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001195 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 374% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003513 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020407 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,354,882 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.