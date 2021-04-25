Steem Dollars (SBD) Achieves Market Cap of $47.37 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $6.63 or 0.00013205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $47.37 million and $28,754.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001578 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 147.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004585 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,144,708 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

