SteepCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $66,779.22 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $66,779.22 and $20.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.97 or 0.01125093 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.