Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce $14.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.25 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $58.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.24 million to $60.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $57.57 million to $66.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $262.67 million, a PE ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

