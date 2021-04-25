STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.23% of STERIS worth $37,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.40.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STE opened at $214.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $215.47.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

