stETH 24-Hour Volume Hits $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00266666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.11 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.39 or 0.00657792 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00023405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,371.87 or 1.00323948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.