stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Capitalization Reaches $570.26 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,264.39 or 0.04567680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $570.26 million and approximately $19,343.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $133.37 or 0.00269027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.40 or 0.01019480 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,537.26 or 0.99925534 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00022998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00630800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 251,838 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

