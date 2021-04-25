stETH (Lido) Trading Up 8.5% This Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $606.73 million and approximately $310,101.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,406.61 or 0.04690179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.58 or 0.00268129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.93 or 0.01042517 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00024398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.73 or 0.00648445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,261.67 or 0.99902377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 252,109 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.