stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00270134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.98 or 0.01033999 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00024294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,863.12 or 1.00118080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00635219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

