Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $257.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.10 and its 200-day moving average is $235.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

