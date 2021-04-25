Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $13.90 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for about 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Hanesbrands worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,400. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several research firms have commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

