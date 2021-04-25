Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $23.42 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for 3.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $23,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

