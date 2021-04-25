Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ opened at $59.51 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.