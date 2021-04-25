Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

CVX opened at $101.55 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.93. The company has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

