Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $235.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.