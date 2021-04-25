Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 16,114 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 106,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.1% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 21,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 177,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.