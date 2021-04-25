Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day moving average is $166.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.