Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 86,859 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 86,859 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

