Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $226.21. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.31 and a 200 day moving average of $207.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

