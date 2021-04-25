Stipend Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $382,297.16 and approximately $128.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,634.93 or 1.00174559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00037926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.41 or 0.01118918 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.10 or 0.00512842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00380496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00131161 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.