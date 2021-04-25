Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.40 Million

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report $511.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $371.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,575,252. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $45.27 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

