Storeum (STO) Price Down 46.7% Over Last Week

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Storeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storeum has a total market cap of $2,535.84 and approximately $54.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storeum has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Storeum

Storeum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

Buying and Selling Storeum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

