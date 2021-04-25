Storj (STORJ) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, Storj has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market cap of $497.42 million and approximately $97.91 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00003423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00066306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00726282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00094946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.18 or 0.07805877 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,149,025 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

