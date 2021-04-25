Strategic Wealth Designers Acquires 32,664 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the period. Arbor Realty Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers owned approximately 0.22% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ABR traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 1,279,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

