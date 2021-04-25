Strategic Wealth Designers Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in American Express were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $99,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

AXP stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.33. 6,400,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,655. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

