Strategic Wealth Designers Buys 10,601 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,726,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,261. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.